Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HNLGY stock remained flat at $$12.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hang Lung Group has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

