Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €187.00 ($220.00) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €171.39 ($201.64).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €155.35 ($182.76) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €144.23.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.