Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 272 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.