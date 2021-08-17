Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 74,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,712. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

