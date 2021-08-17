Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of LNC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 87,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

