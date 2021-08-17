Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.56. 293,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

