Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.39. 13,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.