Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 437 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,439,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.