Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,760,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,687,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,295,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

