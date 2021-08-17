Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

