Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $55,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $343.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

