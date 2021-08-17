Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 132.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Shares of EAT opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,668.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

