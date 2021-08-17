Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 976 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

