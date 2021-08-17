Harold M. Stratton II Sells 1,849 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harold M. Stratton II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

