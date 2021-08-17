Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Harsco worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 2,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.