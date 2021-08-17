Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 124 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

REGN stock opened at $628.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

