Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,946 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

