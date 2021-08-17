Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,547 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

