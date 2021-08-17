Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Prologis stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

