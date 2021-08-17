Harvest Finance Market Cap Tops $166.59 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $166.59 million and $50.58 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $273.39 or 0.00595021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 639,925 coins and its circulating supply is 609,356 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

