HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in July

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HAVLF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

