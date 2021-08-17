Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

HE stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

