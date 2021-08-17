Head to Head Survey: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) & Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.06% 13.22% 7.10%

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 4.00 -$83.00 million $1.79 34.15

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lancer Orthodontics and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 3 4 0 2.38

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus price target of $64.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Lancer Orthodontics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lancer Orthodontics Company Profile

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

