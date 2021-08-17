HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $58.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HeadHunter Group traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

