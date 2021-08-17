Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 24th

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 76.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

