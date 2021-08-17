Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.