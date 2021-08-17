Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 20,649 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 991,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,358,473. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.02.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

