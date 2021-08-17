Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 27,333 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,584.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 53,952 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 715.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 270,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 1,264,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,234,285. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

