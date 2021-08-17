Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,032 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.01. 70,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

