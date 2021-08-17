Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $642,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 141,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,198. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

