Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $442,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $377.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

