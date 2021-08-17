Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.24. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. 1,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,086. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

