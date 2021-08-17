Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. 69,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $158.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

