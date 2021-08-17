Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

