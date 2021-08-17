Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. 598,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

