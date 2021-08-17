Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,178 BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BTCM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 82,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.71. BIT Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

