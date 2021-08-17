Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,178 BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BTCM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 82,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.71. BIT Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72.
BIT Mining Profile
