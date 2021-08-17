Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

UMC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 415,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.