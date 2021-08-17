Henry James International Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew accounts for about 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,470. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

