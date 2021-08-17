Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 11,608 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

