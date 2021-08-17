Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,360 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

