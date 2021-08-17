Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

