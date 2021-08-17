HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,419 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 230,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,963 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,861,000 after purchasing an additional 592,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. 12,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

