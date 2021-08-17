HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

HELE traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.95. 2,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,064. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

