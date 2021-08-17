HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,113 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. 308,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,510. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

