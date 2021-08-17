HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,780 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. 92,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,009. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

