Highland Capital Management LLC Has $39.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

