Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,908 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.02. 85,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,675. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

