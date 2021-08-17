Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $971,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

