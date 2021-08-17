HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 39.2% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Oracle by 46.3% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 350,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $253.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

