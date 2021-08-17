HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 80.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 30.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Shares of PH opened at $299.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

